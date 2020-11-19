People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: BTS member Jungkook wins the deserved title of 'Sexiest International Man'

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: Reader's Choice Poll results are in and winning the title of Sexiest International Man is none other than BTS' Golden Maknae, Jeon Jungkook.

While it was recently declared that Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan had been chosen as People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020, we now have the results out for Sexiest Man Alive 2020: Readers' Choice Poll. BTS member Jungkook was deservedly declared as the Sexiest International Man as he beat Dan Levy, Keith Urban, Matthew Rhys and Paul Mescal. On the other hand, Harry Styles beat BTS, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and Roddy Ricch to be named Sexiest Chart-Topper.

Beating his best friend George Clooney, Brad Pitt won the title of Guy Who Has Been Sexy So Long, they Should Retire His Sexy Jersey Number while Prince Harry beat his brother Prince William to take home the Sexiest Royal tag. The Hemsworth Brothers (Chris, Liam and Luke) beat The Jonas Brothers (Joe, Nick and Kevin) and The Evans Brothers (Chris and Scott) to win the title of Sexiest Brothers while Jensen Ackles beat his Supernatural bestie Jared Padelecki to be named Sexiest Small-Screen Star. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now your Sexiest Sports Guy while Shawn Mendes beat his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber by winning Sexiest Content in Quarantine.

Ryan Reynolds takes home the Sexiest Happily Settled Guy while Armie Hammer is our Sexiest Newly-Single Guy. Joe Jonas beat Zayn Malik to win the title of Sexiest New Dad while John Krasinski has 'some good news' with his Sexiest Guy Who Entertained Us in Lockdown title. Nick Jonas beat Sexiest Man Alive 2019 titleholder John Legend to win Sexiest Reality Show Judge while Jack Elordi beat Hugh Jackman and Patrick Dempsey to win Sexiest Man in a Mask.

John Stamos is our Sexiest Zaddy while Noah Centineo beat his To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You buddy Jordan Fisher and The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez to win the title of Sexiest Netflix Heartthrob. People (the TV Show!) host Lawrence K. Jackson is the Sexiest Guy Who Had a Big 2020 while Cole Sprouse beat his twin Dylan Sprouse to take home Sexiest Glow-Up.

David Dobrik beat Korean Englishman's Josh and Ollie and Hot Ones' Sean Evans to win the title of Sexiest YouTube Star while Chris Olsen beat his own boyfriend Ian Paget to be named Sexiest Guy on TikTok.

Sexy would be an understatement for these handsome men!

