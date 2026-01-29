Perfect Crown: Byeon Woo Seok rejects IU’s contract marriage plans, cast shows fun vibe at script reading

Upcoming romance drama Perfect Crown has shared a glimpse at its lead cast breaking ground at the show’s first script reading session. Photos for the star cast, including IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon, and more, were shared on social media, raising excitement about the show already. Alongside images, a new clip starring the cast talking about their characters was also shared online.

Perfect Crown script reading has actors aiming for a globally popular release

The lead stars, Byeon Woo Seok and IU (Lee Ji Eun), were seen showcasing a highly anticipated chemistry in their reunion project. The two previously starred in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where the actor made a cameo as the actress’s boyfriend. Perfect Crown will be the first time that they will join hands as the protagonists of a K-drama. The video showed them practising lines during the script reading session where a particularly crucial scene from the show was being read.

IU’s Sung Hee Joo challenges Byeon Woo Seok’s Grand Prince Yi Ahn in lieu of changing her social status from a chaebol commoner to a royal. Initially, disgusted by the contract marriage suggestion, he rejects her, but the ever-so-persistent heiress who always gets her way manages to get through him. The actors all introduce their roles briefly and display a fun bickering atmosphere, with aims of making the project bigger than ever.

Check out the video below.

About Perfect Crown

The story follows Sung Hee Joo and Prince Yi Ahn, one who has everything except a royal title and one who has nothing despite being the son of the King. Set in a parallel universe with a prevalent constitutional monarchy, it showcases palace politics and Yi Ahn-Sung Hee Joo’s contractual marriage taking center stage in modern-day South Korea.

Meanwhile, Perfect Crown is eyeing an April 2026 release, with April 3 being a possible release date being discussed for MBC and Disney+’s Friday-Saturday slot.

