Perfect Crown: Byeon Woo Seok stars as powerless but radiant Prince in upcoming romance with IU

Byeon Woo Seok is gearing up for one of his most ambitious roles so far. Set to star as Prince Yi Ahn in his first project since the popularity of Lovely Runner, Perfect Crown, the actor will romance IU for their reunion project since a brief scene in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. On February 5, new stills of his character were shared, giving fans another chance to appreciate his royal vibes in the upcoming show.

Byeon Woo Seok has stepped into the role of Prince Yi Ahn, a royal who has the title but no power despite being the son of the King. While the sob story behind his portrayal remains one for the release, one can say that the actor’s visuals are doing all the work for now. New stills of the 34-year-old in his acting return since playing the famed Ryu Sun Jae were shared on Thursday.

They showcased him in various fits in the modern-day monarchy setting of Perfect Crown, allowing him to show off his various charms. One in a black and gold, traditional Korean look as he stands at what appears to be a meal setting in the palace with a sombre expression on his face. The other two showcase the fashion element of the show, having a touch of modern flair to it, as he dresses in blazers over hanbok-style shirts.

Check out the looks below.

About Perfect Crown

The story brings together Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything to her name but is annoyed by her commoner title, and Yi Ahn, a Prince only in name with no real power. They cross paths and get into a marriage contract to each try to achieve what they have always secretly desired and develop deeper feelings for each other.

Perfect Crown is set to premiere in April on MBC and globally made available on the streaming platform Disney+.

