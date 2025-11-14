Perfect Crown confirms OTT debut in 2026, IU and Byeon Woo Seok star in first stills: PICS

Perfect Crown, the highly anticipated romance drama starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles, has finally confirmed its release plans. The MBC drama will be airing internationally on Disney+, as announced during the Disney Originals event in Hong Kong earlier today. With the confirmation of the OTT platform, official first looks at the characters played by the two stars were also revealed to the viewers.

Perfect Crown stills

In the new stills, IU, playing Sung Hee Joo, and Byeon Woo Seok, playing Grand Prince Yi Wan, were seen as a pairing for the first time in major roles after previously playing a couple in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, which was the latter’s cameo in the Lee Joon Gi starrer. Times have changed for Byeon Woo Seok, who went viral over his Lovely Runner role and was finally recognized for his good acting, earning him big projects soon after.

In Perfect Crown, the romance project also previously called Wife of 21st Century Prince, she plays the role of a beautiful and intelligent chaebol heiress. She has everything under her control in her palms, except she’s part of an alternate version of modern-day South Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy, and hence has less to no power as a commoner in the real world. Meanwhile, he is the neglected Grand Prince who has no influence and covets it despite his royal status.

The two form a contractual marriage where they initially start off on different ends of the spectrum but slowly become close. Their fake relationship turns into romance, setting off an angst-filled story.

The stills revealed them as Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi Wan, a fashionable and desirable woman, and the dashing prince, who must join hands for their mutual benefit. Perfect Crown will air on MBC domestically and Disney+ internationally.

