Perfect Crown Teaser: Byeon Woo Seok and IU enter into high-stakes contractual marriage to fool others, Watch

Ahead of the highly awaited release of Byeon Woo Seok and IU starrer Perfect Crown, the makers of the show have dropped the first teaser for the romance drama. Set in an alternative world where a modern-day South Korea follows a constitutional monarchy, it showcases the conditions that lead up to Prince Yi Ahn losing respect at the royal palace and how Song Hee Joo enters his life to change it around.

Perfect Crown teaser reveals base storyline

In the newly released trailer on March 12, Byeon Woo Seok’s Prince Yi Ahn is being warned by an unnamed voice who warns him how his massive presence is overshadowing that of His Majesty. He is then shown grabbing the throat of a man and asking him whether they are worried that he will end up becoming the King. As dangers of his impending rise to the throne arise, the lonely Prince comes across a woman who flips the world as he knows it.

IU’s Song Hee Joo’s conversation with the isolated royalty is previewed as she asks for his hand in marriage in order to gain the title of a royal herself. In disbelief of the lengths that she would go to in order to just grab a measly namesake, they get into a contractual marriage. As the twist of fate would have it, he begins to fall in love with her. Spending many romantic moments together, the show presents the question of whether or not he’ll ever be able to realize his affections for her.

Check out the teaser below:

A prince with nothing to his name and a chaebol heiress with everything available at the snap of her fingers except having a commoner status, get together for a mutually beneficial contract marriage. Meanwhile, Perfect Crown premieres on April 10 at 9:40 pm. KST (6:10 pm IST) on MBC and will be made available to stream on Disney+.

