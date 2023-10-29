Perfect Night: LE SSERAFIM tops iTunes charts globally with new Overwatch 2 collab single

LE SSERAFIM is proving its global dominance with the K-pop group's latest single release. Their highly-anticipated collaborative single titled Perfect Night was released on October 27 at around 1 PM KST. LE SSERAFIM is a five-member K-pop group under Source Music which is a subsidiary of HYBE. It consists of Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Perfect Night is performing well on the music charts.

LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night tops the iTunes chart worldwide

Perfect Night has been released as a special in-game collaboration with Overwatch 2. The moment the song was released, it topped the iTunes charts in various countries. As of October 28, 8 AM KST, LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night has been at No.1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 28 regions at least which includes Mongolia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and more.

Perfect Night will witness its performance debut on U.S. television on The Today Show by LE SSERAFIM, set to take place on October 30. Perfect Night was first performed on KBS 2TV's Music Bank where the K-pop girl group showed their unique charm in pink outfits. They also appeared on MTV's Fresh Out Live music program.

Not only this, the official music video for Perfect Night upon its release ranked at No.6 in popularity on YouTube in the United States and remained in the Top 10 list. It ranked among the trending videos list in over 29 regions on YouTube. Watch the official music video for Perfect Night below:

LE SSERAFIM's latest activities

Recently, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon took a brief hiatus from group activities owing to her health concerns. Due to this, the K-pop group is currently promoting their latest single Perfect Night as a four-member group. Previously few hints about the possible collab with Overwatch 2 were dropped leaving fans in speculation.

LE SSERAFIM is also set to make an appearance on the Global Spin Live at the Grammys Museum event on November 2. They were also announced as official brand ambassadors for luxury brand Louis Vuitton along with stunning campaign photos.

