Performances by Korean actors that only they could have pulled off; Ft Lee Min Ho in The King: Eternal Monarch

Certain actors are simply irreplaceable in the parts they play, such is their magic on screen! We list down 6 actors and their career-best performances, that only they could have pulled it off!

Certain actors leave such a lasting impression on you that it takes hours, perhaps days to recover from the effect of their brilliant performances! These talented actors become the 'face of the show' and you cannot imagine anybody else in that role other than them. When an actor imbibes that irreplaceable aspect to them, they prove that only they could have pulled off that part!

Their performances are magic and you simply cannot imagine anybody else in their shoes. Their performances also have a repeat value, no matter how many times you watch them in that role, it still feels new and fresh. Irreplacability and Uniqueness are factors only rare actors possess, we list down six actors who are not brilliant actors but have delivered timeless performances!

1. Lee Min Ho - The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min Ho is often criticised for playing it safe, but honestly, there is no other actor who could have pulled off The King: Eternal Monarch better than him. He brings in a certain regal aura, a certain kingly disposition to the character of Lee Gon, that is unique to his acting talent. Pyeha, Lee Min Ho!

2. Kim So Yeon - The Penthouse: War In Life

Though, The Penthouse: War In Life has amazing actors at the foray, it is the sheer brilliance of Kim So Yeon that elevates this Penthouse to greater heights! Kim So Yeon brings both wickedness and virtue, sanity and madness, power and haplessness to her character. A terrific actor, indeed!

3. Gong Yoo - Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Another fantastic actor is Gong Yoo! Though Gong Yoo has an enviable body of work, most international fans know him from his superhit 2016 drama, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. He played Kim Shin who survives for many centuries to finally unite with his bride! It is both surreal and heartbreaking, his performance and the show itself!

4. IU - My Mister

Is there anything this woman can't do? Singer, idol and actor - IU is multitalented. IU is undoubtedly one of the finest idol actors in the Korean entertainment industry. She has played some amazing roles like Go Ha Jin/Hae Soo in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Mang Wol in Hotel Del Luna, however her performance as the vulnerable, yet tough on the inside Lee Ji An in My Mister is for a lifetime, and only IU can bring sensitivity to such a role.

5. Yoo Yeon Seok - Mr Sunshine

Fans are familiar with Yoo Yeon Seok as the affable Dr. Ahn in Hospital Playlist and the immature Dr. Kang Dong Joo in Dr. Romantic Kim S1, however, undoubtedly his performance in Mr Sunshine is a career-best. Yoo Yeon Seok plays Goo Dong Mae, a hot-tempered Samurai and member of the Musin society. Yoo Yeon Seok's performance is outstanding, and nobody else could have pulled off that part.

6. Seo Yea Ji - It's Okay To Not Be Okay

One of the finest female actors of our time, Seo Yea Ji's performance as the children's book author of macabre stories is both chilling and sympathising. Seo Yea Ji bought in a great amount of vulnerability and fierceness to such a complex part. Kudos to her!

