Perfume: NCT’s unit DOJAEJUNG (Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo) take on a new adventure in 1st concept teaser

The trailer video of the group 'NCT DOJAEJUNG' amplified expectations for their debut. According to the agency SM Entertainment on March 28th, NCT's DOJAEJUNG released the 'Ready for Launch' video on the same day. The video is a launching trailer video produced in the form of a fake documentary, and it is a pleasant content that announces the formation of a team of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.

The concept teaser:

In the video, the members started the interview in a comfortable atmosphere, and when the production team said they were going to the moon as the next performance destination, they laughed in an erratic way preparing to head to the moon seriously. The promotional content was also inserted. This trailer video not only shows friendly charm through witty situational dramas, but also provides pleasure to fans waiting for NCT DOJAEJUNG's debut as it is content to stimulate curiosity about the concept of the first mini-album.

After the release of the trailer video, fans' various guesses and interpretations of the concept of NCT DOJAEJUNG were also shared on social media.The video was directed by 'Wasabi Mayo'. Previously, they participated in the trailer video 'Who is STICKER' of the group NCT 127's 3rd regular album 'Sticker'.At the time, it received a response that it served as a fuse that aroused fans' interest in the concept. In addition, NCT DOJAEJUNG's first mini-album 'Perfume' includes the title song 'Perfume' of the same name, 'Kiss', 'Dive', 'Strawberry Sunday'. It consists of a total of 6 songs containing various love stories such as 'Go Back' and 'Ordinary'. Meanwhile, NCT DOJAEJUNG's first mini-album 'Perfume' will be released on April 17th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The group:

NCT DOJAEJUNG consists of group 'NCT' members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. The three members are a combination of excellent vocal and performance skills as well as outstanding visuals and sharp physicals. It is expected to show off a completely transformed figure, making the birth of an all-time unit high. This album is also expected to get a lot of attention, as requests for the formation of an official unit flooded in with the chemistry of the three members and the color of music different from NCT's activities.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V talks about joining Jinny’s Kitchen, love for ARMYs and the friendship tattoos he got with the members

Advertisement