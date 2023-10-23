Permanent Roommates 3 star Sumeet Vyas says he 'feels good when people call him Mikesh'; calls it 'humbling'

Permanent Roommates is a much-loved web series starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles. The slice-of-life romantic web show has been showered with immense love by fans and now, the recently released third season of the show has been recreating the same magic as its first two parts. Recently, Sumeet Vyas, who essays the character of Mikesh in the series, opened up on portraying the character and mentioned how he feels good when people call him by the name of his character in the show.

"I feel good when people call me Mikesh": Sumeet Vyas

The actor has totally stolen the show with his portrayal of Mikesh’s character in the much-loved web series. Recently, Vyas opened up on the outpouring of love that his character has received over the years and noted that he feels good when people recognize him as Mikesh.

Discussing the same at length, the actor noted, “I feel good when people call me Mikesh. Not only audiences but directors and makers also call me this. It shows that you did something that resonated with people, and I take it very positively because it is a privilege. It is exciting and humbling because, as an artist, very few people get an opportunity to play a character where you are known for your role, and that stays with people for many years.”

He proceeded to highlight how he has been elated to thrive on the journey of Permanent Roommates and also noted that he has been striving to bring justice to the portrayal of Mikesh’s character and keep the interest of the audience intact for the years to come.

What is Permanent Roommates all about? Let’s find out

Web show Permanent Roommates is a slice-of-life romantic series on the internet that has been showered with immense love by fans over the years. It is centered around the misadventures of two lovebirds, who face the prospect of marriage post experiencing a long-distance relationship. The series has Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh playing the lead roles and it has spawned three seasons that are well-received.

ALSO READ: Permanent Roommates Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans find Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh’s romantic series ‘emotional’