Permanent Roommates Season 3 Trailer OUT: Mikesh and Tanya face amusing challenges in their relationship-WATCH

The trailer of the highly anticipated romantic drama series Permanent Roommates season 3 has been unveiled today. Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the series also stars highly versatile actors including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles. The trailer looks quite interesting and has raised fans’ expectations from the third season of the much-loved series.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 trailer OUT

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of our favourite couple Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh) who face an amusing conundrum in their relationship. With the duo wanting two different things from their future, as they navigate prospects of relocating to a different country; will this pose a threat to the happy live-in relationship? Permanent Roommates season 3 unfolds their sweet differences with a heartwarming twist.

Check out the trailer of Permanent Roommates Season 3 below!

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh on Permanent Roommates Season 3

Sumeet Vyas shared, “I am ecstatic to return as Mikesh for the latest season of Permanent Roommates. Working alongside the talented Nidhi once again feels like a reunion with an old friend, and I can't wait to bring an interesting new chapter from our beloved characters’ life once more. It’s been an incredible journey since our first two seasons that received tremendous love and support from viewers across. With it now having found a home on Prime Video, it is truly exciting to see how our special show will be embraced by audiences globally through the service.”

Sharing her sentiments, Nidhi Singh said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be back with Permanent Roommates after all these years. It's been a fantastic journey for both Sumeet and I. #Tankesh fans are in for a treat as the heartwarming story moves forward with triple the fun and drama. What started as a story from a small room with some brilliant writers and a passion to tell a sweet story, has today found a global platform with Prime Video and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this series.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, Season 3 of Permanent Roommates will premiere exclusively on Prime on 18 October.

