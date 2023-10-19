Permanent Roommates Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans find Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh’s romantic series ‘emotional’

The cherished romantic series, Permanent Roommates, makes a return with its highly anticipated third season. Having captivated audiences throughout its initial two seasons, the show, starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh as the endearing couple Mikesh and Tanya, rekindles its charm after a considerable hiatus. Fans were teased by the trailer, heightening their anticipation for the show's release. Now that the episodes have been unveiled, viewers have indulged in binge-watching sessions, eagerly sharing their thoughts and reviews on social media.

Netizens review Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh’s Permanent Roommates Season 3

Season 3 of the web series Permanent Roommates has now been released with Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh’s characters navigating through a complex relationship where different aspirations for the future add a layer of depth to the storyline. Sachin Pilgaonkar, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shishir Sharma, also play pivotal roles in the narrative. The show has left the audiences thoroughly impressed with its poignant depiction of emotions and love. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and showered the series with praise.

One fan said, “#TVF #PermanentRoommates3 #PermanentRoommatesOnPrime Man you nailed the series the 4th episode brought me to tears !! You guys know how to touch the chord and invoke the emotion. Kudos a stellar series but that is the norm TVF you guys keep surpassing the standard everytime.”

Another person wrote, “You got to watch #PermanentRoommates. The OG that started web series revolution in India is back. Such an emotional roller coaster ride. Kudos @ArunabhKumar @TheViralFever @vyas_sumeet @Nnidhisin Rula dia phir se.”

A netizen stated, “#PermanentRoommates season 3 is a beautifully created series with a rollercoaster ride. @TheViralFever guys never disappoints. HATS OFF TO THIS BEAUTIFUL CREATION. Miki and Tannu are love.”

A user expressed, “Just Finished #PermanentRoommatesS3 at 3:20 a.m. It's Like I Recall All The Memories of Previous Seasons.. The most Emotional Season of Permanent Roommates Hats off to @TheViralFever @ArunabhKumar for this I really cried more in this season than laugh & that's the best part..”

He continued, “@vyas_sumeet The Last Scene of Yours is just (OK hand emoji) @Nnidhisin Just (heart emojis) for you.. #SheebaChadha Ji You are just exceptional in emotional scenes.. I see my mother in you really.. Must Watchhhhh.. @PrimeVideoIN @TheViralFever.”

Check out more reactions:

Permanent Roommates Season 3, directed by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever, is available to stream on Prime Video since October 18.

