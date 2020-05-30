Perry Mason Trailer: Matthew Rhys tackles a child kidnapping gone south in Robert Downey Jr's miniseries

Matthew Rhys plays criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason, in Robert Downey Jr.'s HBO miniseries, Perry Mason. In the brand new trailer released recently, we see Perry trying to solve a kidnapping case that has gone horribly wrong. Check out Perry Mason's trailer below.

We're all attached to the entertainment industry right now to keep us distracted from the reality, which is now stranger than fiction, due to the coronavirus pandemic. From movies to television series, we're being treated well in the content department over the past few months. In June 2020, we will have Robert Downey Jr.'s Perry Mason to look forward to. The HBO miniseries is definitely intriguing for the murder mystery enthusiasts as it's based on Erle Stanley Gardner's iconic short stories of the same name.

Finally, the trailer of Perry Mason is out with the talented Matthew Rhys playing the brooding titular character. We get a glimpse into his oddball characteristics that put him along in the ranks of Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot. "I'm the only person for this job," Perry states as Michael Kiwanuka's Solid Ground plays ominously in the background. We see Mason tackling a gruesome case where the kidnapping of a young boy goes terribly wrong. With everything stacked against him, Perry is on the hunt for the truth.

Check out trailer of Perry Mason below:

Are you excited to watch Perry Mason? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr sees a subtle shift from Marvel to DC; To produce Sweet Tooth series starring Will Forte

Along with Matthew, Perry Mason also stars Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice, John Lithgow as E.B. Jonathan, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland and Juliet Rylance as Della Street in pivotal roles. In the trailer, it seems as though Tatiana's character might be the surprise package in the murder mystery.

Perry Mason premieres its first of eight episodes on June 21, 2020.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×