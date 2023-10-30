Persona: Sulli's posthumous documentary FIRST LOOK out, global premiere on November 13

Netflix released the first look at former f(x) member Sulli's upcoming documentary. This is the first time Sulli will be revealing her inner thoughts to the public and giving an insight into her real self, outside her celebrity persona. Previously, Persona: Sulli premiered at the 28th Busan International Film Festival. Sulli aka Choi Jin Ri was filming her documentary when the unexpected news of her passing came out.

First look of Persona: Sulli released by Netflix

Persona: Sulli will witness a global premiere on November 13 on Netflix. The documentary is divided into two parts: first is a short drama film called 4: Clean Island and the other is a comprehensive documentary film called Dear Jinri. Recently, Netflix unveiled the first look from her posthumous documentary.

In the trailer released, Sulli is seen saying, "I heard we dream in either first person or third person, I always observe myself in third person." A picture of young Choi Jin Ri is seen in the background. She continues, "Like watching a movie… I'm dreaming"

Visuals from her short drama film called 4: Clean Island are shown where she is seen dressed in a red dress. It is directed by Hwang Sue Ah and Kim Ji Hye. An eerie music background plays throughout the trailer. The next glimpse is visuals from Dear Jinri which is directed by Jung Yoon Suk. The two cinematic pieces aim to view two different personalities of a single person named Sulli and Choi Jin Ri.

About Persona: Sulli

The first part which is a short drama film titled 4: Clean Island depicts an unusual story. It surrounds a special pig who finds itself at a strange immigration checkpoint. '4' wishes to move to a clean island which is deemed as the purest place on Earth. But it can only be done when one confesses their sins first. It stars Choi Jin Ri aka Sulli, Park Gabi, and Hwang Min Young.

The second part is a comprehensive documentary titled Dear Jinri. It focuses on Choi Jin Ri's life while at the same time exploring the persona named Sulli, an artist. She reflects on her thoughts in her 20s and how her on-screen personality differs from what she is in real life. One will be able to gain a unique perspective into Sulli's life.

