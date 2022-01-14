Peter Dinklage wishes the upcoming series House of the Dragon to not be like Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage weighs in on the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, suggesting that it should not attempt to repeat what came before. Dinklage was a key character in Game of Thrones for eight seasons. He portrayed the astute Tyrion Lannister, a fan favourite and one of the few characters to survive till the end of the show.

The new television series, based on author George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, is set hundreds of years before Tyrion and other known characters existed and concentrates on House Targaryen. When House of the Dragon begins, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sits on the throne, anybody who has seen Game of Thrones will know that the crown is at best precariously placed.

Dinklage has been promoting Cyrano recently, which implies he's been reflecting about Game of Thrones' long impact. He's mostly been talking about the show's controversial ending, but in a recent interview with The Independent, he talked about House of the Dragon. Dinklage has some reservations about the prequel programme, but eventually stated that he is looking forward to seeing how it plays out. He said as per Screenrant, “I think the trick is not to try to recreate Thrones. If you try to recreate it, that feels like a money grab. With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they aren’t as strong. But I am excited to watch the House of the Dragon, purely as a viewer, not knowing what will happen next.”

Still, Dinklage is looking forward to seeing House of the Dragon, and he's not alone. HBO is promoting its arrival, though it isn't clear when it will air. Fortunately, fans are likely to be willing to wait as long as needed for this show.

