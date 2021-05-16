Phoebe Dynevor opens up on shooting NSFW Bridgerton scenes with Regé Jean Page; Talks about Daphne’s evolution

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor recently got candid about filming the show’s steamy scenes, that have everyone talking, with Regé Jean Page. Scroll down to see what she said.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who was previously in the news for dating Pete Davidson, recently opened up about shooting the NSFW scenes in the series. The 26-year-old British actress got candid about the scenes between her and Regé-Jean Page, who essayed the role of Duke of Hastings, in the Netflix series.

In a chat with Deadline, Phoebe said: “There are a lot of differences between me and Daphne but I think she values family, which I also value, and at a time when women had only one option, she was as determined to make that happen as I am in my career I guess, and I think that was sort of my way into Daphne. I admired her more because she made it happen but she called the shots, and she also found love,” she explained. “Their sexual evolution was very important to the storyline and something me, [showrunner Chris Van Dusen], Regé and everyone involved really wanted to tell truthfully and in a way that was safe for everyone,” she continued.

Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator on set, also opened up about the scenes earlier in the year to Insider, saying it “was a bit of an intimacy circus.” “There’s so much going on there. We were in loads of different locations all over the country. We were inside, outside, up ladders; we were everywhere!”

If you missed it, the show has currently been renewed for 4 seasons by Netflix. While Duke of Hastings aka Regé-Jean Page will not be joining the cast in the following seasons, we cant wait to see what Lady Whistledown has in store for us.

