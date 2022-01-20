Phoebe Dynevor returns as Daphne in Bridgerton Season 2's 'first look' PHOTOS; See Inside

Bridgerton Season 2 has unveiled the 'first look' photos of the cast members ahead of its official release on Netflix. The second season is scheduled to tell the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) who attempts at finding a suitable bride for himself. The new season will also introduce new cast member Kate (Simone Ashley).

The first season dealt with the heated romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). While Dynevor has reprised his role as Daphne, Page has been confirmed to have exited from the show. However, nothing has been announced about Daphne's storylines in Season 2, or whether the role of the Duke of Hastings will be taken up by some other actor.

In the new season, Anthony Bridgerton will likely develop a liking towards Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) as the show might revolve around them as the lead couple. According to the official synopsis for Season 2, after Anthony decides to court Kate's younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), Kate makes sure to stop the union. However, while doing so, Anthony and Kate become better companions for each other, thus complicating the relationships further.

One of the photos showcases Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton dancing with each other, as fans can get a glimpse of their chemistry which will be shown in the show. Take a look at the brand new photos from Bridgerton Season 2 below:

