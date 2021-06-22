PHOTO: AleXa gears up for comeback with colourful & sunny concept photo for ReviveR

AleXa has shared a new teaser image for her comeback with Xtra. Read on to find out.

We just cannot get enough of AleXa! The talented artist and performer is a singer-songwriter, exceptional dancer, actress and incredible artist. AleXa made her debut in 2019 with the single, Bomb and since then has released some amazing music. Her last album was ‘Decoherence’, with the title track ‘REVOLUTION' last year in July. Now, she is gearing up for a release that is a prequel to her previous releases!

Previously, AleXa dropped a concept trailer for her upcoming release titled ‘ReviveR’. The intriguing trailer contains graphic depictions of blood and violence. It begins with a sweet and simple flashback of AleXa going to school on a bright, sunny day when suddenly she is attacked by a mysterious figure, as he stamps on her face with blood oozing out of her face and mouth. Naturally, the trailer shocked fans and also left them wondering as to what to expect out of the album. Now, in stark contrast to the 'violent' trailer, AleXa has shared a rather sunny and vibrant concept photo of herself.

In the concept photo, AleXa looks gorgeous in bubblegum pink hair and a stylish tangerine tank top, paired with flared denim jeans and a stylish bucket hat. AleXa is basking in the sun, her outfit and aura matching the summer vibe. AleXa will release 'ReviveR' in collaboration with Xtra on July 1, 2021.

You can check out the concept photo below:

Credits :AleXa Twitter

