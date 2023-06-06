Photo-bomber alert: Mahesh Babu's fun time with wife Namrata and friends at Shriya Bhupal's baby shower; PICS

Mahesh Babu is a total family man. He always makes sure to spend time with family and friends away from his superstardom professional life. On Monday, the actor attended the baby shower of Shriya Bhupal with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. The couple enjoyed a fun evening with his friends and we are loving his playful mood in the photos.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the baby shower of Shriya Bhupal. The pictures show a very fun and playful side of the actor as he is seen photobombing everyone in the frame. The actor is seen hiding a friend's face in a group photo and photo-bombing a couple photo as well.

Mahesh Babu as usual looked handsome in a black tee and brown trousers with a trimmed beard, perfect hairstyle, and vivacious smile. He also posed for a perfect photo with his daughter Sitara and Namarata as well.

The actor captioned the bunch of photos with ‘What a fun night… @shriyabhupal and @anindith !! Well, It truly looks like a fun night!." Namrata Shirodkar reacted and wrote in the comments section, "Love the official photo Bomber of the party !!! Classic mb style."

Check out Mahesh Babu's photos from Shriya Bhupal's baby shower here:

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas in an upcoming film titled Guntur Kaaram. On his father's superstar Krishna's birthday, the first glimpse was released and the actor unleashed his action Avatar. The video received an immense response from the audience.

The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde is the female lead and Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. S Thaman is the music composer. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi 2024.

ALSO READ: Samantha's Turkey trip is all about glam looks, scenic views, pampering, and delicious desserts; See PICS