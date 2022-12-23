PHOTO: BTS’ Jin shares FIRST LOOK as a soldier following military enlistment
Kim Seokjin seems to have settled himself in the military as an active duty soldier and has sent proof from the base for his loving fans.
BTS member Jin became the first from the group to enlist in the military on December 13 for his mandatory service of 18 months. After entering the Yeoncheon base camp in Gyeonggi-do, he was set to take the basic military training there for 5-6 weeks, as is being reported. Now, a new update from the Korean military app has been shared where Jin’s first selfie in his military uniform was shared with the people.
Jin’s selfie from the base camp
10 days after beginning his military service, fans and well wishers of Kim Seeokjin, which is the real name of the BTS member, were able to witness his first look from the base in the form of a selfie. Donning the signature camouflage uniform with his new hairstyle, fans noted how his buzz cut seems to have grown already. Jin looked every bit the handsome man that he is as he smiled at the camera lightly.
Kim Seokjin, the soldier
As an active duty soldier, this is one of the few updates that will be shared. His uniform sported his position and name as it read, “11th Division 2nd Platoon Team 5” along with his number 46, followed by his full name in Korean 김석진 (Kim Seokjin) and lastly 92 as what could possibly be his birth year, 1992.
The BTS ARMY poured in love for the oldest BTS member who is known to be one of the funniest and most welcoming. Before enlisting, Jin went solo by debuting with a single album called ‘The Astronaut’, on which he worked with the English group Coldplay and even went to Argentina to premiere the performance at the band’s Buenos Aires show. Jin is expected to be officially discharged from his military service in June 2024.
