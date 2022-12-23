PHOTO: BTS’ Jin shares FIRST LOOK as a soldier following military enlistment

BTS member Jin became the first from the group to enlist in the military on December 13 for his mandatory service of 18 months. After entering the Yeoncheon base camp in Gyeonggi-do, he was set to take the basic military training there for 5-6 weeks, as is being reported. Now, a new update from the Korean military app has been shared where Jin’s first selfie in his military uniform was shared with the people.

10 days after beginning his military service, fans and well wishers of Kim Seeokjin, which is the real name of the BTS member, were able to witness his first look from the base in the form of a selfie. Donning the signature camouflage uniform with his new hairstyle, fans noted how his buzz cut seems to have grown already. Jin looked every bit the handsome man that he is as he smiled at the camera lightly.

Kim Seokjin, the soldier

As an active duty soldier, this is one of the few updates that will be shared. His uniform sported his position and name as it read, “11th Division 2nd Platoon Team 5” along with his number 46, followed by his full name in Korean 김석진 (Kim Seokjin) and lastly 92 as what could possibly be his birth year, 1992.