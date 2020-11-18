PHOTO: BTS member Suga aka Yoongi shows us how to rock a mullet with a zebra print shirt in the best of ways

Taking to Twitter, BTS member Suga shared a handsome selfie of himself from 2021 Season's Greetings photoshoot, in which he rocks a mullet and a zebra print shirt.

While BTS ARMY is waiting with bated breaths for November 20, which marks release day for BTS' new album BE, the fandom is also missing Suga, who will be away from comeback promotions for a while. The reason being his recent shoulder surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum. "Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while please wait for me to come back to you," Yoongi had shared.

While on recovery mode, Suga still very much has ARMY in his mind and pops up on Twitter every now and then to bless the timeline with handsome throwback selcas. Today, the Daechwita rapper shared a handsome selfie of himself, which he clicked during BTS' photoshoot for 2021 Season's Greetings. Moreover, in the recent preview that was shared, ARMY was left swooning after Yoongi's mullet look which accentuated his zebra print shirt and leather pants avatar. It was in the same outfit and funky hairstyle that Suga took the selfie with and posted on Twitter for ARMY to obsess over.

Check out Suga's handsome 'mullet' selfie below:

We adore this man and how! We wish you a speedy recovery, Yoongi!

Meanwhile, speaking of BE, the upcoming album is said to contain the most "BTS-esque" music yet as it includes the direct involvement from BTS in not only the music but from the concept and composition to design. Moreover, November 20 will also see the release of BE's lead single Life Goes On MV, which is directed by Jungkook.

