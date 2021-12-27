PHOTO: BTS' V and 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae pose for a charming selfie

The award for the best selca of the year goes to BTS' V and Lee Jung Jae! Confused, what is this about? Allow us to fill you in. On December 27, 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae uploaded a selca he took with BTS member V. The two pose closely together in comfortable clothing with sweet smiles on their faces.

The global popularity of Netflix's biggest TV series of the year 'Squid Game' opened international doors for veteran star Lee Jung Jae. The talented actor opened his personal Instagram account in October and has shared numerous pictures with famous celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Elle Fanning, Eva Chow, Eric Nam and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie. BTS' V, opened his personal Instagram in December and is currently the most followed K-pop idol in the world!

Check out their amazing selca together:

The two talented stars mutually admire each other and have spoken about this in various interviews. Lee Jung Jae had previously shared that he loves BTS' music and is a fan of the K-pop juggernaut! Meanwhile, BTS' V is a fan of 'Squid Game' and rocked a masked guard cosplay during BTS’ recent 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' concerts in Los Angeles, California, this makes this moment all the more iconic! Their latest selca has sent the internet into a tizzy and it is only a matter of time, till these stalwarts collaborate - a song, a K-drama, a film or what if it's 'Squid Game' season 2! Only, time will tell. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

