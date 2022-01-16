PHOTO: Choi Ye Na is all about sunshine and smiles in the new poster for upcoming track ‘SMiLEY’

On January 16, Choi Ye Na, the former IZ*ONE member, unveils ‘D-1’ poster for ‘SMiLEY’ and we are excited to see her on screen again! The bright poster is of her in a pink Ushanka (furry hat), posing with a cheeky smile, as if teasing for the blast of a time we will be having. The song will be released on January 17.

Previously, Yuehua Entertainment dropped the highlight medley for her upcoming album. The video starts with the first track 'Before Anyone Else', followed by the title songs 'SMILEY', 'LxxK 2 U', 'PRETTY BOYS', 'VACAY'. The behind-the-scenes photos of the concept photoshoot featuring Choi Ye Na's colourful charms and visuals, along with melodies of various genres, were released and captivated the eyes and ears at the same time.

The title song 'Smiley' is an impressive song with bright melody and lyrics that contain Choi Ye Na's unique positive mind, which gives laughter even in difficult and difficult situations. Her unique charm, which makes everyone around her happy, was maximised, and her best friend singer Vivi's featured shooting support was added to create a high-quality song.

In particular, this album uses a variety of genres such as hip-hop, POP, rock, acoustic, R&B, and dance, and you can appreciate Choi Ye-na's eight-colour vocals, which sometimes expresses earnestly, sometimes refreshingly, and sometimes boldly, as well as her outstanding rap skills.

ALSO READ: WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Wheein comes to term with her feelings in the eccentric MV for ‘Make Me Happy’

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.