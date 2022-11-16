Photo-Folio: BTS’ Jin is a handsome captain in the ‘Sea of JIN island’ preview photos

On November 16, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the preview photos for Jin’s ‘Photo-Folio’ known as ‘Sea of JIN island’ and Jin is a gorgeous captain, dressed in a blinged uniform and a version, with him wearing black and white outfit with a black beret. Jin is all about visuals in the photos and we loved each and every one of them! Previously, Jungkook , Jimin and RM released their versions of ‘Photo-Folio’.

BTS' Grammy Nominations:

In other news, BTS was nominated for the '65th Grammy Awards' announced on the day and became a candidate for three consecutive years. In particular, last year and this year, only one category of 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' was nominated for 'Dynamite' and 'Butter', but this year they were nominated for three categories. With 'My Universe' in collaboration with the British pop band 'Coldplay', they were nominated for the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category for 3 consecutive years.The music video for the title song Yet To Come' of the anthology album 'Proof' released last June was nominated for 'Best Music Video'.

Coldplay's nomination:

In particular, Coldplay's 9th regular album 'Music of Spears', featuring 'My Universe', was nominated for the 'Album of the Year' category, one of the four major Grammy Awards, and the group was featured in the song, and RM, Suga, and J-Hope participated in the song. According to the latest chart released by Billboard on November 15th, 'Proof' ranked 68th on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200'.

Although it has fallen two notches from last week, it has been staying at the top for 22 consecutive weeks after entering the chart as number one on June 25th. In addition, 'Proof' was ranked 2nd in 'World Album', 30th in 'Top Current Album Sales', and 41st in 'Top Album Sales'. Jin's solo song 'The Astronaut' took first place in the 'World Digital Song Sales' for two weeks in a row.It ranked 11th in 'Digital Song Sales', 69th in 'Global (excluding the US)', and 101st in 'Billboard Global 200'.