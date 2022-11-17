Photo-Folio: BTS’ Jin is a happy and handsome fisherman in new photos for ‘Sea of JIN island’

On November 16th and 17th, member Jin's 'Special 8 Photo-Folio' (hereinafter referred to as 'Special 8 Photo') concept film and preview images were released through BTS' official social media handles. The video and photos show various scenes of Jin shooting a pictorial against the background of the sea. The special 8 photo-folio 'Sea of ​​JIN island', which started with Jin's idea, expressed various emotions that can be felt in the sea with three concepts. While Jin appears as a proud and handsome captain on the sea, in the pirate concept, he expresses the fearful and lonely feelings of a stranger who is unfamiliar with the port. From here to the appearance of a brave fisherman whose life is the sea, this pictorial featuring Jin's unique charms creates a unique atmosphere with Jin's well-groomed visuals and the rough texture of the ship.

Sea of JIN island:

'Sea of ​​JIN island' also includes pictures of tuna fishing during filming and behind the scenes of 'Super Tuna'. 'Super Tuna' is a song improvised by Jin, whose hobby is fishing. It is rumored that it was created while he set the theme of the pictorial as the sea and accompanied producer Bumbang to go fishing and make a song.

About Jin:

Meanwhile, 'Sea of ​​JIN island' will be released on December 2nd. Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ in 2016, ‘Epiphany’ in 2018, and ‘Moon’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. His debut solo single, ‘The Astronaut’, was released on October 28, 2022.

Apart from singing, Jin appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with his bandmates, for his contributions to Korean culture.