PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston drops BTS snaps from the sets of The Morning Show marking Season 2’s release

With the release of The Morning Show’s second season, Jennifer Aniston has shared her excitement with her fans by dropping behind-the-scenes photos from the sets and her expressions are super adorable! Jennifer, who plays Alex Levy in the show sure seems to be glad to have had the opportunity to participate in the brand new season.

“Welcome back, Alex,” says the backdrop against which, Aniston has taken one of the candid snaps. The Friends alum’s caption for the post definitely has some spoilers, but she has also noted that the twists and turns have only just begun! Wearing a grey pencil skirt, with high heels, Aniston looks absolutely as she poses as her character from the show. In one of the photos, Aniston was posing with Reese Witherspoon, as the two seem to have had engaged in a laughing spree while the photo was being taken.

Taking to the comments, her fans have also appreciated her performance, and claimed her as the 'ultimate queen.' Some have congratulated Jennifer on the exciting news of her show finally dropping their latest season. While the photographer of the snap hasn’t been mentioned, we can just say that they have indeed done a great job in capturing the adorable expression of our dearest Alex.

Take a look at her photos:

Meanwhile, The Morning Show’s Season 2 has dropped, and you can read our review from the ‘ALSO READ’ section below. Jennifer’s Alex and Reese’s Bradley have definitely been on a mission to expose the toxic culture of their workplace, and fans can also take a sigh of relief, for Jennifer’s photos have also confirmed that she wouldn’t be leaving the show anytime soon!

The Morning Show Season 2 is available on Apple TV+. What are your thoughts about the new season? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.