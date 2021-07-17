PHOTO: Kim Woo Bin shares glowing selfies to thank fans for wishing him on his birthday

Actor Kim Woo Bin updated his Instagram page with several selfies, showing off his handsome visuals. See the photos below.

It is a different kind of happiness to see Kim Woo Bin smiling and posing for adorable selcas! Kim Woo Bin celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday with heartwarming wishes from fans across the world. The talented actor is best known for his work in dramas like 'School 2013', 'The Heirs' and 'Uncontrollably Fond' and has charmed fans with his amazing talent and visuals. He also took fans by surprise by opening his Instagram account last November, making his intent of connecting with his fans, clear.

The actor took to the photo-sharing app to share glowing selfies of himself, celebrating his birthday. Dressed in a crisp white shirt with balloons and smileys, his handsome visuals and 'million-dollar smile' are both unmissable and undeniable. He shared a sweet message, thanking fans for wishing him on his birthday. He wrote "I was congratulated and supported by so many people today. Thank you to each and every one of you." We are happy to see Kim Woo Bin glowing and shining bright.

You can check out Kim Woo Bin's selcas below:

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin will greet fans with his upcoming film, 'Alien' and is in talks for another drama ‘Our Blues’. Also, AM Entertainment officially announced that the talented actor has been offered a role in the Netflix drama ‘Delivery Knight’ [working title], and he is currently in talks to appear. Well, it seems like 2021 can be re-christened as 'Kim Woo Bin' year and we are here for it!

