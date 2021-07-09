PHOTO: Lee Jong Suk shares a swoon worthy glimpse from Decibel sets in a Navy uniform

Lee Jong Suk shares some amazing 'behind the scenes' updates on Instagram. Check out the photos below.

Lee Jong Suk's pictures on Instagram and the repeated viewings of his amazing K-dramas are a reminder that we have truly missed him and want to see him on screen soon! The talented and handsome Hallyu star has headlined some of the biggest K-dramas in recent years including W: Two Worlds, While You Were Sleeping, The Hymn Of Death and Romance Is A Bonus Book!

He enlisted in the military in 2019 after the completion of Romance Is A Bonus Book and returned earlier this year. If his recent updates are anything to go by, we can expect some amazing content from the 31 year old artist. It seems like the talented actor was on an oversharing spree, as he posted a series of selfies (selcas) from the sets of his upcoming film, Decibel. The pictures give us a sneaky glimpse of the set, his fellow co-star Kim Rae Won and of course, a glorious picture of Lee Jong Suk in a Navy uniform, looking dapper! He captioned the picture with the hashtags - Decibel and Kim Rae Won!

You can check out Lee Jong Suk's selcas below:

Lee Jong Suk will be making his big-screen comeback with the film, Decibel alongside Kim Rae Won, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Jung Sang Hoon, Park Byung Eun, Lee Sang Hee and Jo Dal Hwan. Decibel is about a group of people who work collectively to stop a sound terrorism attack in the city that is similar to an incident that happened in a submarine a year ago. According to various reports, actors have already begun filming since April 20.

Besides that, the actor is in talks to join the upcoming Kdrama, The Big Mouth opposite Girls' Generation's YoonA! Well, we would love to see more of Lee Jong Suk soon!

Credits :Lee Jong Suk Instagram

