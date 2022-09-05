PHOTO: Lee Min Ho is among the stars in new Instagram update

Hallyu superstar Lee Min Ho greeted his fans with a new update of his daily life. Shared through a set of selfies on his Instagram account, the ‘Boys Over Flowers’ actor seemed to be in a cheerful mood.

Much like the title of his upcoming K-drama, ‘Ask the Stars’, Lee Min Ho is apparently hanging around stars in the first photo which shows him playing with shadows. As he makes a peace sign at the ground, the orange-tinted glitter appears to be gleaming at him. In the following image a sun kissed look into the actor’s life can be seen as he stares right ahead with his twinkling eyes. An unreadable expression on his face, Lee Min Ho flaunts his visuals in this photo.

The third and last photo shows him having fun with his selfie camera. Winking at it, the actor is seen dressed in a black blazer, black shirt underneath look, his shiny hair in all its glory. Seems to be taken at an art gallery or a museum, an abstract painting can be seen in the background with a person’s face covered with a pink heart. We wonder if the actor edited it himself!

Check out the photos below.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho is known to be filming for his high-budget K-drama ‘Ask the Stars’ opposite Gong Hyo Jin. He has previously shared selfies with the actress. His other show ‘Pachinko’ has been renewed for a season 2 and fans are excited to see him return in the lead role.

