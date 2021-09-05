PHOTO: Money Heist’s Álvaro Morte, Enrique Arce & more are all smiles in THIS heartwarming selfie of the cast

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 was released on Netflix on September 3 and this season is already the most-talked-about due to its unexpected twists in the plot. However, amid the release, Netflix has shared a selfie of the cast taken by Enrique Arce aka Arturo, and fans can witness their favourite robbers posing heartily in the adorable snap.

The cast of the show has been very active on their social media platforms, interacting with fans about what lies ahead. Previously, in a series of stories posted on La Casa De Papel’s official Instagram page, the cast had opened up on their favourite fan theories related to the show, and how they would want to describe the show in one word! Similarly, Álvaro Morte aka The Professor, Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo, and others have also taken to their Instagram to post some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets as well as some pictures describing their excitement for the new season.

In the new snap posted by Netflix India, Arturo can be seen taking the selfie, and the cast members, including Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso aka Berlin, Najwa Nimri aka Alicia Sierra, Itziar Ituño aka Raquel, Darko Perić aka Helsinki, and others are posing heartily with one another. Fans in the comments section have been appreciating the selfie while some ranting over the several unexpected twists from the new season!

Check the post here:

Money Heist Season 5 will be released in two parts. While the first part has already been released on September 3, the second part is scheduled to hit the streaming platform on December 3. The first part comprised five episodes!

