PHOTO: New poster released for Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah starrer ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’

The release date of the upcoming drama has been announced. Read details below.

Your new favourite couple in the making, Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah are set to star together in the upcoming drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’. On 20 July, the first poster for the drama was released. tvN has also announced the premiere date as 28 August as it can also be seen on the poster. It gives off calm, romantic vibes with the first look.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ is said to be a sweet romance that is most likely to heal its viewers. Directed by Yoo Je Won (Oh My Ghost, Tomorrow With You, A Million Stars Falling From the Sky, Abyss, Hi Bye, Mama) and written by Shin Ha Eun (The Crowned Clown, Argon), the drama is a beautiful story between a dentist and a helper.

Shin Min Ah will play the role of a sensitive and complicated dentist, Yoon Hye Jin who has a soft, loving side to herself. Kim Seon Ho will take on the role of Hong Doo Shik, who does odd jobs around the village and takes care of people.

The poster shows the two of them walking at a distance from each other but going in the same direction. The vertically placed words on the poster say ‘The moment our hearts began to dance’. Fans of both the talented actors are excited to see them work together for the first time. With a sweet storyline like that of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, we are sure to receive many heart-fluttering moments between the two.

You can check out the poster below.

Kim Seon Ho has received fame for his second lead role, especially in the drama ‘Start Up’ when fans were very divided on his and Nam Joo Hyuk’s characters and rallied for his case. He is also a regular cast member of the popular variety show ‘2 Day 1 Night’. Shin Min Ah was last seen in the movie ‘Diva’ as a diver with a lost memory.

We are excited to see the two bring romance to our screens. How about you?

Credits :News1

