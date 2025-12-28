Photo of the day: Salman Khan clicked chatting with Ram Charan, MS Dhoni, Bobby Deol at his farmhouse on 60th birthday

Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration turned into a star-studded affair that brought together some of the biggest names from cinema and sports under one roof. The lavish party, hosted by Salman Khan himself, was attended by celebrities and affluent personalities from various industries, making it one of the most talked about gatherings of the year. Among the many notable guests, a rare and striking moment featuring Khan, Ram Charan, MS Dhoni, and Bobby Deol instantly grabbed everyone's attention.

The superstar's entire family graced his birthday bash, including Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, his niece and nephews among others. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan, known for his massive fan following in India and abroad, shares a close bond with Salman Khan. The evening became even more special as Charan was seen sharing a light-hearted yet engaging conversation with cricket legend MS Dhoni and actor Bobby Deol. Given Dhoni’s preference to stay away from the limelight, the appearance of all four icons together made the moment truly exceptional.

The picture of the quartet deep in conversation did not take long to go viral on social media, with fans praising the rare union of influential personalities from different fields. Ram Charan, who is currently busy with his upcoming rural sports drama Peddi, also sparked curiosity among fans, who speculated whether he might have exchanged cricketing insights with Dhoni. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Chikiri Chikiri song from Peddi continues to trend, with audiences embracing its energetic vibe. The film, which marks Buchi Babu Sana’s maiden pan-Indian venture, stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan. While the movie is still in production, the Ram Charan’s made headlines again with his stylish appearance at Salman Khan’s birthday bash and ensured he remains closely associated with the Hindi film industry stars.

