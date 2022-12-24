PHOTO: Son Ye Jin shares first look of her and Hyun Bin's baby boy

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin , the lead couple in the drama ‘Crash Landing On You,’ have shared the first public glimpse of their baby boy, who was born in November.

Son Ye Jin and her partner welcomed their baby boy in November and she recently shared the first photo of the baby on Instagram on December 24, 2022. The photo shows the baby's tiny feet resting on a hand, possibly belonging to the father, Hyun Bin. Son Ye Jin expressed her gratitude to those who supported her during her pregnancy and mentioned that this year is extra special for her as she welcomed the baby with her partner.

Son Ye Jin shared a Heartfelt Message along with the first photo of the baby boy. It reads as follows:

“Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is doing well. It’s already the end of 2022. Thanks to your support, I’ve been great.

This year has been even more special to me… As you know, my husband and I welcomed the birth of our precious son… And I learned that it takes a lot of love, care, and help to bring a life into this world. I wanted to show appreciation for those who’ve helped me.

I was worried about my baby because he came a bit earlier than I expected. But that allowed me to think about natural birth. And thankfully, I was able to deliver without a c-section.

Thank you, director Shin Mi Young at Samsungsoo OBGYN who took care of Alkong with so much affection. Thank you, professor Oh Soo Young at Samsung Seoul Medical Center who encouraged me when I was torn between natural birth and c-section. And thanks to all the medical staff who brought Alkong to me!

Thank you, DeRAMA Postpartum Care Center, for all the prenatal massages and for the postpartum care. Thanks for taking great care of me even when I was exhausted from looking after an infant.

And I have so many more people to thank. I feel like I’m finally becoming an adult, now that I have a child of my own… Looking at how precious Alkong is, it reminds me of how we’re also precious children to our own parents. All babies are blessings. They light up this world…

Now that I’ve met someone I love more than I love myself, I feel completely hopeless but, at the same time, I feel stronger than ever like I can do anything and everything.

Amid a storm of all kinds of feelings and thoughts, I decided that I should live in gratitude. It’s a given, but it’s so easy to forget. And thank you, fans, for keeping me in your prayers. I was able to unite with my baby boy with your help. Thank you all so much.

And to (my husband), doing all of this with me falling in love with Alkong more and more each day, I give thanks. I hope everyone has an unforgettable Christmas this year. All of you were incredible throughout 2022. I’ll try my best to stay healthy. You try your best to be happy!”

Fans are overjoyed to catch the first look of the newborn, and they wish him continued good health.