PHOTO: 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae shares a delightful picture with 'Pachinko' star Lee Min Ho on Instagram

The entertainment and glamour industry is a highly competitive and tough place to be in with no time and inclination to build real relations or friendships! However, we are glad, there are a few stars who defy that notion and have not only managed to build a genuine friendship, but also sustain it over the years. Two such stars are 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae and 'Pachinko' star Lee Min Ho.

On January 29, Lee Jung Jae posted a couple of pictures with his friend and fellow actor Lee Min Ho! Dressed in casual black outfits, the actors pose for a photo and a selca together in what looks like a fine-dining restaurant. The actors look uber-handsome in the picture and fans can't wait to see more of that.

But this wasn't it. Lee Jung Jae had a special message for Minoz worldwide (Lee Min Ho's fandom), which is to watch 'Pachinko' in March! He also tagged Lee Min Ho's official Instagram handle in the caption to notify fans.

You can check out the photo below:

'Pachinko' is an eight-episode Apple TV+ series based on a book by the same name, which is penned by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around ethnic Koreans in Japan, known as Zainichi Koreans, who face severe discrimination. The ambitious series drops on Apple TV+ on March 25.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: Apple TV+ releases 1st stills of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko' releasing on THIS date

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.