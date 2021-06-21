PHOTO: YG Entertainment unveils stunning teaser poster for forthcoming, BLACKPINK The Movie

BLACKPINK shared a teaser poster for their upcoming film BLACKPINK The Movie! Read on to find out.

"How You Like That. You gon' like that that-that-that-that, that-that-that-that", we promise you, you will certainly like it! While, we are eagerly awaiting the news of BLACKPINK's official OT4 comeback, for now, we are happy with the exciting developments around BLACKPINK's debut anniversary celebrations on August 8. Even though we have over a month for the D-Day, the excitement and merry is palpable around us.

Earlier last week, YG Entertainment announced grand plans to celebrate BLACKPINK's debut anniversary with BLINKS worldwide. YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK will release a film to mark the fifth anniversary of their debut! The film is titled BLACKPINK The Movie and it will be released in 100 countries worldwide in August, the month of their debut date. The film promises a wholesome treat for BLINKS including various sequences like 'The Room of Memory,' which will show the memories the members have shared for the past five years since their debut, 'Beauty,' which showcases the members' distinct personalities and 'Unreleased Special Interview' exclusively for fans.

Now, YG Entertainment has released a stunning teaser poster, ahead of the film's official premiere. True to BLACKPINK's style, the teaser poster showcases a woman suspended in the air with 'light wings'. BLACKPINK The Movie is plastered in bold in the centre with the members' names written below. The teaser poster is 'black' and 'pink', the group's official colours. BLACKPINK The Movie is part of BLACKPINK’s fifth-anniversary project titled '4+1 PROJECT.' It is a gift for BLINKS to re-live the magic of the group's best stage performances. The anniversary movie will release on August 8.

Check out the poster below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: YG announces BLACKPINK THE MOVIE as a gift for BLINKs over the world; Read all the details here

Are you excited about BLACKPINK's anniversary? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :YG Entertainment

Share your comment ×