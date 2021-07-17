PHOTO: Yim Siwan, Lee Byung Hun, Song Kang Ho & director Han Jae Rim look dapper at the Cannes Film Festival

The four men attended the 74th edition of the world-class film festival. Read details below.

The 34th Cannes Film Festival is being held from 6 July to 17 July in France this year. Representing the South Korean entertainment industry, actors Yim Siwan, Lee Byung Hun, Song Kang Ho and director Han Jae Rim attended the event. The four men went there to showcase their disaster-action film ‘Emergency Declaration’.

Before the screening of the movie, a ‘photo call’ event was held for the media where the actors and the director arrived dressed in sharp outfits and grabbed the attention of the onlookers. Especially Yim Siwan who had worn a white puffy-sleeved shirt with a black vest on top was out to add fans to his ever-growing list. He was his sweet self, engaging with the reporters and photographers, making the best of his time there.

The actor also shared some fun pics from his trip, where he also went on a marathon run, on his official Instagram account.

Yim Siwan is said to be making a transformation for the movie. We look forward to his interesting role.

Actor Lee Byung Hun, who recently celebrated his birthday and made large donations to charity, was seen dressed in a crisp suit. Handsomeness has always been a friend of his as even at 52, the actor manages to keep looking young. He was called upon to serve as one of the award presenters at the festival. He too shared some behind the scene images from the photo call event on his Instagram account.

Actor Song Kang Ho went as a cast member of ‘Emergency Declaration’ and as a judge for the film festival. He also starred in Parasite which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Whereas, director Han Jae Rim was presenting his out-of-competition movie ‘Emergency Declaration’ that will be released later this year. According to media outlets, the movie received a 10-minute standing ovation with the audience applauding on multiple occasions.

All of them attended the screening dressed to the nines and once again had the attention of other attendees and photographers.

