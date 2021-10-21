PHOTOS: Ailee looks remarkable in the new ‘Amy’ concept teaser images

On October 21, Ailee released new concept images for her upcoming album ‘Amy’ and she owns the extravagant and rich look in the black and gold bodycon dress with a messy vintage home background. A glamorous makeup look, simple hairstyle and pretty nails suited her very well. The title track ‘Don’t Teach Me’ will be released on October 27.

The agency, THE L1VE, released the first concept photo of Ailee's 3rd full-length album 'AMY' on the official social media handles at 2:30 pm IST on October 20th. In the released concept photo, Ailee showed off a more mature atmosphere wearing a pink fur jacket. Ailee's visual, which was more dazzling than sparkling earrings, drew admiration from the viewers.

Unlike the pre-release album 'LOVIN', which is full of lovely charm, it is expected that you will be able to see Ailee's enchanting mood in this album. Ailee, who made her debut with 'Haven' in 2012, released a number of hit songs such as 'I'll Show You' and 'U&I' ' is loved. In addition, she sang the OSTs of numerous works such as 'I will go to you like the first snow' and 'When your tears wet my eyes' and established herself as the 'OST Queen'.

Ailee, who is returning with a new full-length album after about two years, is paying keen attention to the new music that Ailee will present. Ailee's 3rd full-length album 'Amy' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on October 27th.

