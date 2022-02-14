PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol and others come together to promote web series Rudra

The trailer of Rudra– The Edge of Darkness has finally been released. Well, the web series marks actor Ajay Devgn’s digital debut. Rudra is a remake of the British series Luther, starring Idris Elba as an obsessive police officer. The star cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot and Satyadeep Misra. The six-episode series has been directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India. Today, the cast was seen promoting the series.

Ajay was seen wearing a denim outfit and looked cool. Raashii was wearing a pink colour body-fitting gown. She left her hair open and went for nude makeup. While Esha was wearing a black colour off-shoulder gown, she opted for subtle makeup with her hair styled in a high bun. Both ladies were looking extremely gorgeous. Other actors were also seen. Everyone, in the end, came together and pose for the camera. The series will start streaming on the digital platform from March 4.

Ajay also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle, “Surrounded by darkness, I'm ready to bring justice to light! #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @DisneyPlusHS #RudraTrailer.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

The official synopsis of Rudra is: “Set in Mumbai, Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Each episode in the series features a new threat even as the overarching series arc continues, portraying the grave personal cost at which DCP Rudra Veer Singh pursues criminals and killers and the unlikely friendship that he forms with Aliyah, a genius sociopath.”

