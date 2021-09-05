PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks RED HOT disguised as Money Heist fan, welcomes new season at Bombay Stock Exchange

The last season of Money Heist has commenced, and fans have been over the moon since. As promised, the new season keeps you on the edge of your seat tenfold more than the previous ones. Looks like the long wait for Indian fans was finally over, as Netflix India took over the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to pay homage to our beloved bank robbers. However, before ringing the bell at BSE, Ananya Panday shocked fans by removing her Dali mask and revealing herself.

Interestingly, fans dressed in the famous red jumpsuits and Dali masks rang the traditional BSE bell, which was followed by a money shower – a scene the Professor would be proud of! Ananya Pandey, hidden behind one of the Dali masks, led the pack of fans and was the real heister of the day. Ananya, like a super fan, attended the event after stunning everyone with her revelation and saw a brief exclusive preview of the much-anticipated Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1.

Take a look at the photos below:

However, since the new season's debut, fans have been ecstatic, and Ananya Panday has described herself as a "huge fan" of the series. According to News18, the actor said, “Money Heist is one of my favourite shows on Netflix and I'm a huge fan. It’s sad that this is the final leg of the series.” Speaking about her favourite character from the show, the actor said, “I’m going to miss the show and the characters, especially Denver, he is my favourite of the lot. Jaime Lorente has done a fabulous job - Denver’s laugh is unforgettable and he is a brave man who would give it all for his family!”

Meanwhile, the Money heist craze has sprung out. The show is poised to rob all of your weekend plans. Now, let us return to singing Jaldi Aao or Bella Ciao as we await the release of Season 5 Vol.2 on December 3.

