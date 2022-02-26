PHOTOS: ASTRO’s Moonbin looks ethereal in new individual concept photo for ‘Refuge’

On the afternoon of February 25th, through the official social media handles, Moonbin & Sanha's 2nd mini album 'REFUGE' concept photo and two of Moonbin's personal cuts were released. In the photo, Moonbin is wearing a black jacket with gold embroidery and holding the flowers in his arms, showing faint and mysterious eyes. His splendid accessories and hair tied behind draw a new look of Moonbin that has never been seen before, giving off a fresh charm.

Another image contains Moonbin’s dreamy visuals with his nose and mouth covered with a black veil and his gaze downward. In addition to the atmosphere reminiscent of a scene from a period drama, Moonbin's mysterious charisma is felt. Moonbin captured the hearts of fans with his soft yet intense, understated and alluring charm. Expectations are high as to what they will show with the title song 'WHO' of their 2nd mini album 'Refuge'.

According to Fantagio on February 22nd, ASTRO will hold the '2022 ASTRO Aroha Festival <Gate 6>' on March 13th at 1pm and 7pm at the Olympic Park Handball Stadium in Seoul. It has been a year since the '2021 ASTRO Aroha Festival <Be Mine>, which opened online in March 2021. In particular, it is more meaningful as it is a place where ASTRO members meet with fans offline after the pandemic.

Moonbin & Sanha's pre-released single 'Ghost Town', which was released earlier, transcended time and space, and contained the complex emotions felt after healing a wounded soul. It is enough to raise curiosity about the album. Moonbin & Sanha 'Refuge' will be released on March 15th at 2:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: Rookie group WEi to make a comeback with the 4th mini album in March

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.