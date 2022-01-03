PHOTOS: BLACKPINK members post adorable birthday wishes for their 'Eonni' Jisoo

Happy Birthday to BLACKPINK's Jisoo! BLACKPINK's talented and gorgeous Jisoo turns 27 years old (28 years in Korean age). Jisoo is a singer, performer, host and actress. Known for her sociable personality, lovable charms and a husky baritone, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is marvellous in every form and we love her for it!

Jisoo shared a super cute picture of herself with a delicious cake on Instagram and captioned it saying "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks. Love you guys". She also added baby pictures of herself in the carousel, proving that she was a born visual!

BLACKPINK's members Jennie, Lisa and Rosé posted adorable birthday wishes for their 'Eonni' Jisoo on her special day today. Jennie shared Jisoo's post and tagged her account on her Instagram stories. Rosé followed suit and captioned the photo saying "Happy Birthday to our Jisoo Eonni. I wish you the happiest birthday in the world. I love you." Finally, Lisa posted a picture of her and Jisoo and wrote "Happy Birthday. I Love You" with a heart and smiley emoji.

You can check out the photos below:

Jisoo made her acting debut with the JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' opposite Jung Hae In. Despite the controversy surrounding the storyline and alleged distortion of facts, there is no denying that Jisoo is winning the audience's hearts with her vulnerable, love-struck yet mature portrayal of Young Ro in this heartbreakingly beautiful melodrama series! Once again, Happy Birthday Jisoo!

