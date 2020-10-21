PHOTOS: BTS member V aka Taehyung gifts his kid co star from Inner Child act a giant teddy bear named TaeTae

Lee Dam, who played a younger version of BTS member V during the latter's emotional Inner Child performance at MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, was gifted a giant teddy bear named TaeTae by Taehyung.

During MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, each BTS member got their individual time to shine by performing their solo tracks from Map of the Soul: 7. When it came to V, BTS ARMY was left with tears of joy as a sharply dressed Kim Taehyung sat on a carousel along with his mini-me before serenading the young child in the sweetest way that only the 24-year-old singer could.

A while back, the adorable child who goes by the name of Lee Dam, had posted cute photos on Instagram via his mother where he's seen posing happily with V as well as Jimin. Today, his mother shared a series of snaps on IG in which Dam is seen posing with a giant teddy bear. As revealed in the endearing caption, the teddy bear was gifted by Taehyung to Dam and was heartwarmingly named TaeTae, after V's nickname. Dressed in pyjamas, Dam's million-dollar smile couldn't shield his excitement as he cuddled with the stuffed toy.

Check out Lee Dam posing with V's giant TaeTae teddy bear below:

According to fellow BTS ARMY Madhushree via Bangtan India, Dam's mother wrote on IG, "Dam received a present that he really likes, this morning. It’s name is TaeTae. Thank you so much for the gift. #v #bts #taehyung"

ARMY is well aware of V's weakness for kids but this just takes it to a whole another level of cuteness!

Meanwhile, Dam had earlier confessed that he became a fan of BTS when DNA came out and exclaimed that even his grandparents know who BTS is. Dam also shared that he found himself very lucky to have been a part of MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E.

