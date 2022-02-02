PHOTOS: DAY6’s Wonpil dives into his emotions in the new concept photos for ‘Pilmography’

Since January 31st, JYP Entertainment has been releasing teaser photos that give a glimpse into the atmosphere of Wonpil's 1st full-length album 'Pilmography'. On February 2nd, the third teaser images like a dreamy novel was released, raising expectations for the first solo album. The album will be released on February 7.

In the photo, Wonpil stared into the air with lonely eyes under the purple sky of the winter sea. He also stimulated curiosity with his appearance as if he was looking for something with a soft light in the pitch-black darkness. After contemplating what kind of existence Wonpil will seek out, he raised expectations for a special sensibility that can only be found in the solo artist Wonpil.

Wonpil's first full-length solo album 'Filmography' is a word created by combining his name and filmography, and has a symbolic meaning. The title song 'Goodbye, Goodbye' is a ballad genre combining waltz and blues, and Wonpil participated in writing and composing the lyrics himself to melt the sincerity. Wonpil's solo debut album, which has been credited with all 10 songs, covers the music history and expands his own music world.

Wonpil showed off his broad musical spectrum by participating in vocals, instrumental performances, lyrics, and composition for each album, starting with the band DAY6 in September 2015 and ending with the unit DAY6 Even of Day. Attention is focused on the new emotion that Wonpil, who has shown delicate lyricism through band and unit activities, will provide as a solo artist.

