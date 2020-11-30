PHOTOS: The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun switches on the goof mode with Jang Hee Ryung by her side

The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun stepped out with a couple of friends and put her goofy foot forward for the pictures. Check it out!

Kim Go Eun spent Sunday night goofing around with a few friends. The King: Eternal Monarch alum took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was out and about with South Korean model and actress Jang Hee Ryung. In the picture, the Goblin star was seen covered from head to toe while posing with her friend. The actress sported a full-sleeved cream sweater along with a pair of black pants and shoes. Kim Go Eun completed her OOTN with a cap on her head, a sling bag and a mask.

In the photo shared by Kim Go Eun, Jang Hee Ryung is seen holding the actress's hand while Christmas decorations arranged behind the duo. Jang Hee Ryung also shared a picture of the duo's outing wherein Kim Go Eun and Jang Hee Ryung pose in a goofy posture.

Check out Kim Go Eun's latest photos below:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a short movie titled Untact. The movie watched the actress opposite It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Joo Hun. Apart from the short film, Kim Go Eun was also in the news when the cast of The King: Eternal Monarch reunited for a meal. ICYMI, check out the photos from the reunion in the link below.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun reunite with the cast of The King: Eternal Monarch and our weak hearts weren't prepared

The actress is yet to announce her next K-drama or Korean movie project. Which genre do you think she should experiment with? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×