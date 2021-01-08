PHOTOS: The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun weeps as she takes a trip down the memory lane

Kim Go Eun went back to 2019 and shared photos from a trip she took at the time. The King: Eternal Monarch star shared the photos with a crying emoji.

Kim Go Eun has taken a quick walk down the memory lane and she's taken fans in tow. The King: Eternal Monarch star took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from 2019. The actress shared a series of photos from a trip. The first picture sees the actress flashing her gorgeous and contagious smile while many tourists double up as a background. In the second picture, she is seen posing at a dorm while the sun kisses her beautiful face.

The Goblin star also was seen chilling on the beach, while the sun setting behind her. The picture reminded us of Lee Ji Ah from a recent episode of K-drama show Penthouse. A photo with a similar background of the Penhouse star featured in the episode and fans have been speculating that Kim Go Eun clicked the picture.

Other pictures of Kim Go Eun include travelling through the streets, a swim in the pool and sipping a chilled drink. The actress shared the photos with the caption, "Early 2019" and added a crying emoji. Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Kim Go Eun has signed her first K-drama since the end of The King: Eternal Monarch. The actress will be seen in the adaptation of the hit webtoon Yumi’s Cells. Via Soompi, speaking about the webtoon and her role, Kim Go Eun said, "I think the reason that the love story of the ordinary woman Yumi was able to make so many people laugh and cry over such a long period of time was because of how relatable it was. I’m looking forward to her future journey.”

