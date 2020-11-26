PHOTOS: Lee Min Ho takes a seat in front of the mirror and treats fans with a bunch of mirror selcas

Lee Min Ho took to Instagram and shared three new selcas with fans. The actor is seen seated on a dressing chair opposite a tall mirror.

Trust Lee Min Ho to help kick off Thursday on a happy note! The South Korean heartthrob has been in the news for his upcoming project Pachinko and his YouTube channel Lee Min Ho Film. While the two projects have held everyone's attention lately, the actor took to Instagram to leave fans gushing with a few selcas. In the selfies shared by the actor, The King: Eternal Monarch alum is seen seated on a chair opposite a wooden framed full-size mirror.

Lee Min Ho sports an oversized dark blue hoodie which he paired with a pair of grey track pants and athletic shoes. He completed the look with a cap, matching with his blue hoodie. The star sported a white mask, covering most of his face behind it. Lee Min Ho appears to be seated in a dressing room in the shot. The actor shared the photos sans a caption. Check out the photos below:

The photos have been showered with love by Minoz. Comments like, "Your dress style is always perfect" and "Sarahge min ho oppa" featured in the comments section, apart from the numerous heart emojis that flooded the picture post. Doesn't he leave you weak on your knees? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below?

The new post comes a few days after Lee Min Ho shared a video on his YouTube channel and it featured his dog Choco. ICYMI, watch it in the link below.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho Last Autumn Video: Actor brings back memories of The King: Eternal Monarch with his pet in tow

