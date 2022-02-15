PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and The Fame Game Cast step out in style for promotions

Madhuri Dixit is just weeks away from her digital debut. She will be seen on Netflix India's newest web show The Fame Game which is set to release later this month. Playing the lead, Madhuri will be sharing screen space with Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and Suhasini Mulay among others. On Tuesday, the show's cast stepped out in the city to promote the web series.

Madhuri Dixit, as usual, looked stunning in a floral piece and went the ethnic way. She styled her floral outfit with ethnic earrings and looked picture perfect as she flashed her smile. Madhuri was joined by her co-star Sanjay Kapoor who looked dapper. Wearing a red printed shirt underneath a blue shirt and denims, Sanjay Kapoor looked smart as he posed for the camera.

The two senior stars were joined by two young actors Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi who are also playing pivotal roles in the web series.

Take a look at Madhuri, Sanjay, Muskkan and Lakshvir photos below:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Kapoor opened up on how the reunion was with Madhuri. "Working with Madhuri has always been a pleasure and a delight. We have been a part of a blockbuster like Raja and getting back together for The Fame Game felt like it was just yesterday we were shooting for the former," Kapoor said. Click link below to read the full interview.

