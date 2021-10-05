PHOTOS: MBC’s ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ and tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ unveil new and interesting posters

On October 4, MBC dropped a new poster for the upcoming historical series ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ and the newly released poster shows the two people standing in different spaces. A sheet of cloth is blocking the space between Lee Se Young inside the library and Lee Jun Ho outside. Its shape seems to reveal the sense of identity between the grandson of the crown prince and the court lady. “The king loved the court lady. Did the court lady love the king?" The copy harmonizes with the two people's crossed gaze, adding a faint lingering aftertaste.

The first broadcast on November 5th is about the mournful royal romance record of a court lady who wanted to protect the life she chose and a king who put the country first over love. It is based on the novel of the same name by Kang Mi Gang. Lee Jun Ho takes on the role of Lee San, a strict and arrogant perfectionist, while Lee Se Young takes on the role of Seong Deok Im, a court lady who wants to independently choose her own life, rather than one of the king's countless women. The two, who will later become the surnames Jeongjo and Uibin, plan to unfold a passionate and turbulent romance in the court where fierce and tense politics come and go.

tvN's 15th anniversary special project 'Jirisan’ is drawing attention with meaningful character posters. In the poster, Jun Ji Hyun is exhaling while wearing an extinguishing suit and a smoke mask for forest fire extinguishing, suggesting an unusual incident. In particular, the words on the poster, “Someone is sending me a signal on that mountain...”, creates the mystery of what the signal really is and how it has to do with the mysterious accidents that happen on the mountain. Another poster shows Kang Hyeon Jo entering the Jirisan Haedong branch where Seo Yi Gang is located as a new ranger. He said, "It's clear that he's alive," and he's sure that he's seen someone's survival in a crisis, making it even more meaningful. We are curious about what Kang Hyeon-jo, who said he has a secret that he cannot tell anyone, is hiding and knows, and his story in his eyes with a faint sadness.

On the other hand, tvN's 15th anniversary special project ‘Jirisan' is a mystery drama depicting the story of Jirisan National Park's best ranger Seo Yi Gang and new ranger Kang Hyeon Jo, who has an unspeakable secret, digging up a mysterious accident in the mountain. It will be broadcast for the first time.

