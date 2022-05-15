PHOTOS: Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend Jake Bongiovi accompanies her at Stranger Things Season 4 premiere

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi made a dazzling appearance for their recent date night as the couple walked the red carpet for the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4. Millie and Jake couldn't stop staring at each other as they made a love-filled appearance. This was the couple's second appearance after they debuted on BAFTA's red carpet.

For the Stranger Things premiere, Millie Bobby Brown looked stunning as she wore a gorgeous white satin gown with a black mesh shoulder and a thigh-high slit up one leg. Brown's beau also looked dapper in a white turtleneck with a black jacket and a pair of black trousers. The couple looked stunning as they walked the red carpet together and posed in a sweet manner.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's photos here:

The couple first sparked romance rumours in June last year and Brown later made their relationship Instagram official in November. Millie Bobby Brown is all set to return as Eleven in the fourth season for Stranger Things. The highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 27. The season will be releasing in two parts with the second one slated for a release on the streaming platform on July 1.

As for Brown and Jake, the couple are all set to celebrate their one year anniversary soon. The Stranger Things premiere was also attended by other cast members including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gatzen Matarazzo, and David Harbour among others. The fourth season of the show is expected to be darker than ever and fans are excited for the same.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown cuddles with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, marks first Christmas together as a couple