PHOTOS: MONSTA X take on a futuristic look with the new concept photos for ‘No Limit’

MONSTA X released the first concept photo of the new mini-album 'No Limit' on November 10th. In the published photos, MONSTA X wore techwear that reflects their individuality. In particular, she is catching the eye by completing the styling that utilizes the uniqueness of each member with transparent goggles and caps.

Minhyuk, Hyungwon, and I.M showed off their chic charms by sticking to their black hair, while Kihyun and Jooheon showed off a different transformation with red-dyed hair. The members posing against the background of colorful and dreamy colors showed off their unrivaled digestibility by providing charismatic facial expressions.

MONSTA X's 'No Limit' is an album that will once again showcase their signature 'dynamics'. They plan to show a unique presence in the K-Pop scene with the infinite possibilities of MONSTA X, 'without limits' given any situation. In addition, following the previous work 'GAMBLER', Jooheon is in charge of producing the title song 'Rush Hour' once again, raising expectations by expressing MONSTA X's unique identity, ambition and confidence.

Not only Jooheon, but also Hyungwon and I.M, who have always been heavily involved in numerous albums, included their own songs in 'No Limit'. Hyungwon is expected to meet Monbebes (official fan club name) around the world through 'Mercy' and I.M through 'Autobahn' and 'Just love'. MONSTA X, who have been showing off deepening musicality and distinct team colors with each album, is expected to captivate the domestic and overseas music markets in November by showing a straight line without 'limit' towards the music industry with 'No Limit'. Monsta X's 'No Limit', which will continue to open comeback contents sequentially, will be released on November 19th at 10:30 am IST.

