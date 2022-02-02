PHOTOS: NCT’s Mark looks dapper and stirring in the new concept photos for upcoming single ‘Child’

Prior to the release of his first solo song 'Child', Mark has been releasing a teaser image featuring attractive visuals and a sensuous atmosphere through the NCT official social media on February 2. Mark's solo song 'Child' is a hip-hop genre song with a unique bass synth and electric guitar sound. Mark participated in writing and composing the lyrics himself, and the lyrics expressing his deep worries about himself are impressive.

Dressed in a colorful fur jacket, white graphic t-shirt, black jeans and blinging accessories, Mark looks absolutely cool and amazing, keeping the fans curious about the song. 'NCT Lab' is a new project of SM Station for archiving NCT's various music activities. Except for album activities, NCT's colorful music such as solo songs, self-composed songs, and unit songs will be continuously presented. The first song announcing the start of the 'NCT Lab' project is Mark's solo song 'Child', which will be released on February 4th at 2:30 pm IST.

Mark is gaining global popularity with his rap skills, charming vocals, and powerful performances like 'Sticker', 'We Go Up', 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)', ' As he has been recognized for his musical ability by participating in the work of a number of NCT songs such as 'Beautiful', expectations are high for the new image to be shown with this self-composed song.

